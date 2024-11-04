Study Finds Superfood May Lower Blood Pressure in Just One Month

Health experts have discovered that a simple daily glass of beetroot juice could help significantly reduce high blood pressure. A study by Queen Mary University of London revealed that drinking a 250ml serving of beetroot juice, rich in dietary nitrates, normalized blood pressure for many participants within just four weeks. However, once the participants stopped drinking it, their blood pressure levels returned to previous levels, indicating the need for consistent intake. The study suggests that beetroot juice may be a natural way to manage hypertension by harnessing the power of nitrates.

The research further explored how beetroot juice affects heart health by converting dietary nitrates into nitric oxide in the body, which helps to relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure. Participants at risk of hypertension drank either beetroot juice or a nitrate-free placebo daily for four weeks. By the study’s end, those consuming real beetroot juice experienced a significant drop in blood pressure, emphasizing its potential as a natural aid for heart health. The study also found that when participants discontinued drinking the juice, their blood pressure quickly returned to higher levels within two weeks, suggesting that ongoing intake of nitrates is essential for sustained benefits.

Led by Professor Amrita Ahluwalia, the study demonstrated that daily nitrate intake through foods like beetroot or leafy greens can yield blood-pressure-lowering effects comparable to some medications, without side effects. She advised against boiling vegetables, as it can diminish nitrate content; instead, steaming, roasting, or consuming them as juice preserves these compounds. For those interested in natural options for heart health, beetroot juice offers a promising, easy-to-implement approach to managing blood pressure and supporting cardiovascular wellness.