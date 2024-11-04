Under-19 World Boxing Championships: India bags 17 medals

Colorado: Indian boxers won 17 medals, including 4 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze across the men’s and women’s categories at the Under-19 World Boxing Championships in Colorado, USA. The Indian squad featured 19 boxers, 9 men and 10 women. Indian women’s team won 3 gold and 7 silvers.

The 4 gold medalists included Hemant Sangwan, the only male champion, and female champions Krisha Verma, Parthavi Grewal, and Vanshika Goswami. Of the medalists, 11 were Khelo India athletes, 8 of whom trained at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Center of Excellence (NCOE) Rohtak, which claimed 10 medals overall.

U19 World Boxing Championships Indian Medal Winners

Gold: Krisha Verma (F75kg), Parthavi Grewal (F65kg), Vanshika Goswami (F+80KG), Hemant Sangwan (M90kg)

Silver: Nisha (F51kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (F54kg), Kritika Wasan (F80kg), Chanchal Chaudhary (F48kg), Anjali Singh (F57kg), Vini (F60kg), Akansha Phalaswal (F70kg), Rahul Kundu (M75kg)

Bronze: Rishi Singh (M50kg), Krrish Pal (M55kg), Sumit (M70kg), Aryan (M85kg), Lakshay Rathi (M90+kg)