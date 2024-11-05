Chhath Puja 2024: Banks to remain closed for four days in these states: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in several states will observe a four-day holiday period during Chhath Puja. According to the RBI’s official bank holiday schedule, November 7 and 8 are designated as holidays in specific regions across India.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to worshiping the Sun God. Devotees participate in various rituals, including fasting, offering prayers to the rising and setting sun, taking sacred baths, and meditating while standing in water.

Chhath Puja 2024 Bank Holiday List:

November 7 (Thursday): Banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will be closed for the Chhath Puja Evening Arghya.

November 8 (Friday): Banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya will be closed for the Wangala Festival and Chhath Puja Morning Arghya.

Additional Bank Holidays

November 9 (Saturday): Banks across India will be closed as it is the second Saturday of the month.

November 10 (Sunday): Banks will also remain closed as part of the regular weekly holiday.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2025: Full list of released players

The Reserve Bank of India releases an annual list of bank holidays, which includes both national and regional observances. The central bank compiles this list based on various factors such as national and state holidays, cultural and religious events, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month in observance of public holidays.

Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

National holidays are days when all banks across the country are closed. In contrast, regional holidays apply only to specific states or regions, meaning that only banks in those areas will be closed. Therefore, a bank holiday in one state does not necessarily affect banks in other states.

November 2024 Bank Holidays;

November 1: Diwali Amavasya

November 2: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)

November 3: Sunday

November 7: Chhath

November 8: Chhath

November 9: Second Saturday

November 10: Sunday

November 12: Egas-Bagwal

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 17: Sunday

November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti

November 23: Seng Kutsnem, Fourth Saturday

November 24: Sunday