Childhood Trauma May Drive Addiction to Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Study Finds

Short-form video content, like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, has quickly become a popular source of entertainment for young adults, offering brief yet captivating dopamine boosts. The fast-paced, engaging format makes these videos highly addictive, especially among users with shorter attention spans. However, deeper psychological factors may play a role. According to a recent study published in *Computers in Human Behavior*, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) like neglect, abuse, and family dysfunction may increase the likelihood of developing an addiction to these video platforms.

In the study, researchers from China University of Geosciences surveyed over 11,000 students in Wuhan, evaluating childhood trauma levels and addiction to short-form videos. They discovered that students reporting multiple ACEs were significantly more likely to show addictive behaviors, such as cravings, withdrawal, and difficulty limiting video consumption. The study also identified that resilience and life satisfaction could mediate this relationship; those with higher resilience and life satisfaction appeared less vulnerable to digital addiction, suggesting these factors could serve as protective buffers.

The findings highlight childhood trauma as a substantial risk factor for digital dependency, particularly for those with unresolved emotional issues from ACEs. The authors suggest that interventions promoting resilience and life satisfaction, combined with efforts to prevent childhood adversity, may reduce addiction risks among young users. In India, short-form videos have surged in popularity, with Instagram Reels becoming a primary platform after TikTok’s ban. With a massive user base, India now dominates the short-form video market, and popular creators like freestyle footballer Muhammed Riswan have even attracted global attention, with some of his videos garnering hundreds of millions of views.