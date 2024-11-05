CM Siddaramaiah challenges MP Prahlad Joshi: ‘Will quit if central grant is confirmed’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a challenge to Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, pledging to resign from politics if the Central Government releases Rs 11,495 crore in special grants recommended by the Finance Commission. Siddaramaiah questioned whether Joshi would also leave politics if the funds aren’t delivered. Speaking at the airport, Siddaramaiah responded to Joshi’s claims about central funding, reminding that the Finance Commission, reappointed every five years, had recommended Karnataka receive Rs 5,495 crore in special grants, alongside Rs 3,000 crore each for lake and ring road development. Yet, no funds have been disbursed. Siddaramaiah urged Joshi to address this issue with the Centre.

Siddaramaiah went on to critique BJP leaders, including Joshi, Bommai, and Jagadish Shettar, for allegedly ignoring Karnataka’s financial struggles. He pointed out the disparity between Karnataka’s tax contributions, which exceed Rs 4.5 lakh crore annually, and the lower returns it receives, typically between Rs 25,000 and Rs 60,000 crore. The chief minister stressed that their protest is against this perceived injustice toward Karnataka’s finances.

In campaign remarks, Siddaramaiah encouraged voters to back Congress candidate Yasir Khan Pathan over BJP’s candidate in an upcoming by-election. He argued that electing Basavaraj Bommai’s son would not benefit the constituency, as he hasn’t contributed meaningfully. Siddaramaiah emphasized his government’s support for farmers, promising to withdraw controversial notices on Waqf properties issued during the BJP’s administration. At the rally, Pathan made a passionate plea for votes, expressing gratitude for the support against the BJP and asking for voters’ blessings in the election.