CM Siddaramaiah claims 40% commission was taken during Bommai’s tenure

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sharply criticized former CM Basavaraj Bommai, alleging extensive corruption during Bommai’s tenure, particularly claiming a 40% commission was accepted even during the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking at a campaign event for Congress candidate Yasir Khan in Shiggavi, Siddaramaiah questioned Bommai’s accomplishments over four terms as MLA, pointing out a lack of development, especially for the poor, while asserting that his own government had funded significant local irrigation projects.

Siddaramaiah further accused the BJP of neglecting backward classes, Dalits, women, and economically disadvantaged groups, describing the party’s governance as exploitative. He challenged Bommai to showcase achievements in Shiggavi, asserting that Bommai’s leadership had not yielded any housing projects for the poor, contrasting it with his administration’s investments in essential infrastructure for Shiggavi and Savanur.

Responding from Haveri, Bommai defended his record, citing efforts during the pandemic such as increasing testing labs and converting his home into a COVID-19 facility to support residents. He rejected Siddaramaiah’s accusations as false, claiming he had overseen housing for 12,500 families and would gladly provide documentation to prove it. Emphasizing his dedication to Shiggavi, Bommai urged Siddaramaiah to consult official records before making further allegations.