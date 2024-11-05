Commodity Market: Gold price slides down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in Kerala on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 58,840, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7355. Down by Rs 15. On Friday, gold price depreciated by Rs 560 per 8 gram and on Saturday, it declined by 120 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8057.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7382.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.07%, whereas the change over the last month has been -3.4%. The cost of silver is Rs.100100 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures contracts opened flat today at Rs 78,235 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.24% or Rs 187. Silver December futures contracts were trading at Rs 94,092/kg, down by 0.2% or Rs 192. Gold prices fell by Rs 1,000/ 10 grams in the last one week while silver prices fell by Rs 4,600/kg in the same period. On Monday, gold December futures contract settled at Rs 78,422 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.56%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,734.71 per ounce. Gold hit a record high of $2,790.15 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures edged lower by 0.1% to $2,743.40. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $32.36 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $980.81 and palladium was down 0.3% to $1,071.14