Heavy Rain Forecast in Kerala; Yellow Alert Issued for Thiruvananthapuram, 5 Other Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated Kerala’s weather forecast, issuing a yellow alert for six districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall. The alert covers Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Palakkad, where rain accumulation is expected to range between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm over the next 24 hours.

For the upcoming days, the IMD forecasts continuing rainfall alerts across different districts. On November 8, a yellow alert will remain in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki, followed by similar alerts on November 9, with isolated heavy rains anticipated in these regions. The IMD advises residents to remain cautious and take safety precautions.

Meanwhile, the IMD has not issued any fishing restrictions along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts for today. However, a special warning is in effect for the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas. Strong winds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, along with rough sea conditions, are predicted for November 6 and 7 across the central and northern Bay of Bengal, and parts of the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts.