Jaishankar condemns Canada for allowing extremist groups political space after Brampton incident

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar voiced serious concerns over an incident at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, where pro-Khalistani protesters disrupted a consular event. Speaking in Canberra alongside Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Jaishankar highlighted that the disturbance, which saw protesters waving Khalistani flags clashing with attendees, underscores the “political space” given to extremist groups in Canada. He remarked that such incidents reflect Canada’s troubling trend of allowing political leniency to extremist forces, especially when allegations against India are often made without sufficient evidence.

Jaishankar further condemned Canada’s surveillance of Indian diplomats, calling it “unacceptable,” and encouraged people to watch footage of the Brampton temple incident, which he believes reveals the level of influence extremist elements hold. His comments come as tensions escalate between India and Canada, exacerbated by Canada’s accusations linking India to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen designated by India as a terrorist. This diplomatic strain has intensified with India’s calls for Canada to prevent extremist activities that target Indian interests.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed outrage on social media, condemning the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple as “appalling.” He demanded that the Canadian government hold those responsible accountable, emphasizing that such acts of violence and intimidation will not weaken India’s resolve. The Ministry of External Affairs echoed these sentiments, urging Canada to protect places of worship and prosecute individuals involved in violence against the Indian community.