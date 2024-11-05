Royal Enfield launches Bear 650 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: India based motorcycle maker Royal Enfield (RE) launched its Royal Enfield Bear 650 in India. The bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 3.39 lakh and goes up to Rs 3.59 lakh (Ex-showroom, Chennai). The motorcycle will be offered in five colours – Wild Honey, Petrol Green, Golden Shadow, Boardwalk White and Two Four Nine.. Deliveries of the Bear 650 should begin in November itself, with bookings and test rides beginning from November 10, 2024.

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is a purpose-built scrambler, and is underpinned by the same 650 cc platform as the Interceptor 650. The engine and chassis are the same as that of the Interceptor 650, but the suspension and the wheels are different.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee touches all-time low against U.S. dollar

The RE Bear 650 gets a 19-inch spoked wheel up front along with a 17-inch unit at the rear. Up front the Royal Enfield Scrambler gets a 43 mm Showa USD fork with 130 mm travel. The rear gets a set of new shock absorbers with a travel of 115 mm. The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 184 mm and a seat height of 830 mm.

The Bear 650 gets new MRF Nylorex tyres with block patterns. Up front the motorcycle gets 320 mm disc and at the rear is a 270 mm disc. The bike has a kerb weight of 216 kg.

In terms of features, the Bear 650 gets dual-channel but switchable ABS, full LED lighting and the same circular TFT display. There is a USB type C charging port as well. The motorcycle gets the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine which is oil and air-cooled as the Interceptor 650. The engine makes 47 hp at 7,150 rpm and it has a peak torque output of 56.5 Nm at 5,150 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.