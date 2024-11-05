Royal Enfield unveils Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle: Details

Mumbai: India based motorcycle maker Royal Enfield (RE) introduced a separate brand for the electrified models called Flying Flea. Royal Enfield has unveiled a production-ready model named C6.

The Flying Flea C6 is the company’s first electric motorcycle and also India’s first ever in the segment. Flying Flea C6 has been positioned as an urban motorcycle. As per reports, the newly unveiled EV is expected to hit the Indian market somewhere in 2026.

The bike has been built around aluminium frame and between this frame is a magnesium battery casing that has been used for better cooling and also to save weight. It gets a round-shaped headlight setup, split seating arrangement, and stylish alloy wheels with disc brakes at both ends.

This electric motorcycle gets a circular full TFT screen cluster that shows a host of ride data. This cluster can be connected to the smartphone application via Bluetooth. The Flying Flea C6 is equipped with a traction control system and also cornering ABS, making it the first ever Royal Enfield to get these modern safety features.