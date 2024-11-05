Sharad Pawar hints at retirement, urges fresh faces in upcoming Maharashtra polls

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar indicated a potential exit from electoral politics, suggesting it’s time for younger leaders to take the reins. Speaking at a rally in Baramati, Pawar announced his decision to step back from running in future elections, saying, “I will not be contesting any elections anymore. It is time for a new generation to step forward.” Reflecting on his lengthy career, he highlighted the extensive experience he has gained over the years, noting that he has contested in elections 14 times. Pawar’s remarks hint at a shift within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and come as Maharashtra prepares for upcoming elections. His announcement signals both a personal transition and an invitation for new leadership within the party, potentially shaping the state’s political landscape as fresh faces emerge to carry forward his legacy.