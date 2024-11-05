Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity markets reversed early losses and ended higher on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex settled up 694 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 79,476.63. The NSE Nifty 50 ended above the 24,200-mark at 24,213, up 218 points or 0.91 per cent.

Market breadth remained positive, with 2,430 stocks advancing compared to 1,464 declines on the BSE. Additionally, 199 stocks reached their 52-week highs, while only 22 touched their 52-week lows. The market saw 367 stocks hitting upper circuit limits and 193 touching lower circuits.

Top gainers were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Axis bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Ultratech Cement, and Maruti Suzuki. Top losers were Adani Ports, ITC, Asian Paints, Infosys, and L&T.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices edged 0.4 per cent higher each. Sectorally, the Nifty Metal index climbed the most, up nearly 3 per cent, followed by the Nifty Private Bank, and Bank indices, up 2 per cent. On the downside, the Nifty FMCG, and IT indices ended lower, down up to 0.3 per cent.