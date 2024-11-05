Uddhav Thackeray Promises Free Education, Women Empowerment in Kolhapur

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and former Maharashtra Chief Minister, launched his assembly election campaign in Kolhapur with a series of promises designed to challenge the Mahayuti government’s Ladli Bahena scheme. Thackeray outlined five key commitments, vowing to provide free education for both girls and boys, stating, “Both boys and girls are the pillars of the home, so both will receive education free of charge.”

Thackeray highlighted a focus on women’s safety and empowerment, pledging to make police stations more accessible for women. To achieve this, he proposed recruiting more women into the police force and appointing female officers as station in-charges. This, he said, would create a more supportive environment for women reporting crimes, allowing them to feel comfortable and secure in seeking justice.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also addressed job creation, housing, and agricultural support, asserting that Mumbai would prioritize opportunities for Marathi-speaking residents. Thackeray promised affordable housing in Mumbai, job opportunities for locals, and fair prices for agricultural produce like cotton, soybeans, onions, and sugarcane. He also assured farmers that his administration, if elected, would continue past practices of loan waivers to ease financial pressures.