Updated Hyundai Verna launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hyundai has updated its Verna midsize sedan with a new colour and a rear spoiler. The latest offering has been introduced with a new colour option called Amazon Grey. It allows the customers to choose between a total of 8 monotones and 2 dual-tone shade options.

Interested customers can purchase the premium class sedan at the starting price of Rs 11 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 17.48 lakh (all ex-showroom). It is available in four variants: EX, S, SX, and SX(O).

It offers the same LED headlight setup with a connected light bar strip at both the front and back. Verna comes equipped with a long list of trending features such as a wireless charger, electric sunroof, 64 colours ambient lighting Bose Premium Sound system, electrically adjustable driver seat, 2-spoke multi-functional steering wheel and robust touchscreen infotainment system that supports all the wireless car connect technology.

Hyundai Verna has been offered in two engine options – 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. The former generates a maximum power of 113 bhp/144 Nm, while the latter churns out an overall output of 158 bhp and 253 Nm. The unit is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT transmission.