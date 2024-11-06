Banks closed on November 7 and 8? Check schedule for this week

Banks in several states will observe a four-day break due to the celebration of Chhath Puja 2024. Customers in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, and West Bengal may be affected by these closures, making it important to plan banking activities accordingly. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, November 7 and 8 are declared holidays in certain regions. The RBI has listed these closures by state. Additionally, banks across India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and Delhi’s Chief Minister, Atishi, has declared November 7 a public holiday for the occasion.

On Thursday, November 7, banks in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar will remain closed for the Chhath Puja Evening Arghya. On Friday, November 8, banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya will be closed in observance of the Wangala Festival and Chhath Puja Morning Arghya. Saturday, November 9, being the second Saturday of the month, will see banks closed nationwide, followed by another closure on Sunday, November 10, as part of the extended holiday period.

While physical bank branches will be unavailable during these holidays, customers can still access digital banking services such as online banking, mobile apps, and ATMs, except when undergoing scheduled maintenance. Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, involves various rituals such as fasting, praying to the rising and setting sun, and performing meditative acts in water. This year, the festival holds extra significance as it coincides with upcoming assembly elections.