Dates and venue of IPL 2025 auction announced

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the dates and venue of mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2025 auction will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The IPL player registration officially closed on November 4, 2024.

A total of 1,574 players were included in the auction. Out of the total players in the auction pool, 1,165 are Indian and 409 are overseas. The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations.

The detailed player breakdown is as follows:

Capped Indians (48 players), Capped Internationals (272 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (152 players), Uncapped Internationals who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3 players), Uncapped Indians (965 players), Uncapped Internationals (104 players).

With each franchise able to fill a maximum squad of 25 players, 204 slots will be up for grabs at the IPL 2025 Player Auction.

The country-wise breakdown of overseas players who have signed up are as follow – South Africa – 91, Australia – 76, England – 52, New Zealand – 39, West Indies 33, Afghanistan – 29, Sri Lanka – 29, Bangladesh – 13, Netherlands – 12, USA – 10, Ireland – 9, Zimbabwe – 8, Canada – 4, Scotland – 2, UAE – 1, Italy – 1.

The 10 franchises will collectively have around Rs 641.5 crore to spend for maximum 204 slots that are available. Out of those 204 slots, 70 are earmarked for overseas players. As of now, 46 players have been retained by the 10 franchises with cumulative expenditure of Rs 558.5 crore.

Each franchise was allocated Rs 120 crore to build its squad but after the retention process, which was announced on October 31, Punjab Kings have the biggest purse — Rs 110.5 crore. Rajasthan Royals, under Sanju Samson, have the smallest purse of Rs 41 crore after retaining six players.