 Early Signs and Symptoms of Liver Cancer

1. Unexplained Weight Loss: Sudden and unintentional weight loss is often one of the first noticeable signs of liver cancer, as the body uses more energy fighting the disease.

2. Loss of Appetite: Reduced interest in food or a feeling of fullness after eating only a small amount can signal liver issues, including cancer.

3. Upper Abdominal Pain or Swelling: Persistent pain or discomfort on the right side of the abdomen (where the liver is located) can indicate liver problems. Swelling or a sensation of heaviness can also occur.

4. Nausea and Vomiting: Feeling nauseous or vomiting frequently without a clear reason may be an early indication of liver cancer, as the liver’s functioning begins to decline.

5. Fatigue and Weakness: Persistent tiredness or muscle weakness, even without much exertion, can be an early symptom as liver function declines, affecting energy levels.

6. Jaundice (Yellowing of Skin and Eyes): Liver cancer can disrupt bile production, leading to jaundice. Yellowing of the skin and eyes, along with dark urine and pale stools, are common signs.

7. Swollen Liver or Spleen: Liver cancer can cause the liver or spleen to become enlarged, which might be felt as a mass or bulge under the right side of the ribs or upper abdomen.

8. Easy Bruising or Bleeding: Since the liver plays a key role in blood clotting, early liver cancer can lead to easy bruising or bleeding due to reduced production of clotting factors.

9. Itchy Skin: High levels of bile in the blood due to liver issues can cause itching, particularly if jaundice is also present.

10. Fever: Low-grade fever may occur as the body responds to the presence of cancer cells.