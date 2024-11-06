Emirates resumes flights to this city: Details

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has announced the resumption of its flights to Edinburgh. The air carrier will operate daily flights to the capital of Scotland.

The daily service will complement the airline’s current A380 daily flight to Glasgow – offering customers 14 weekly flights to and from the country. Edinburgh is its eighth destination in the UK.

Emirates’ daily service to Edinburgh departs Dubai at 2.50pm UAE time and arrives in Edinburgh at 7.05pm. The return flight departs Edinburgh at 8.40pm and arrives in Dubai at 08.05am.

‘Scottish customers can look forward to an elevated travel experience onboard, initially with our Boeing 777 ahead of our highly anticipated A350 arrival. With 14 weekly flights to and from the country, passengers can now easily connect to popular long-haul destinations such as Thailand, Australia, and of course, the vibrant city of Dubai,’ said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Emirates’ daily flight to Edinburgh will also boost cargo capacity and enable Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s cargo arm, to uplift 16 tonnes of cargo per flight.

133 Emirates weekly flights serve 8 UK gateways including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow.