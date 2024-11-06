Gulf country announces 2-day holiday

Doha: The Amiri Diwan in Qatar has announced a national holiday. Wednesday and Thursday, November 6 and 7, 2024, will be official holidays in Qatar. Employees will resume their work on Sunday, November 10, 2024. The holiday was announced following an historic referendum vote in the country.

The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) also announced two-day official holidays. ‘Based on The Amiri Diwan announcement that in celebration of the national unity demonstration in the State of Qatar, represented by the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday, November 6 and 7, 2024, will be official holidays for all employees of financial institutions in the country. Provided that all financial institutions will reopen their doors to the public on Sunday 10th of November,’ said QCB.

This official holiday includes employees and students of public and private schools.