Hero MotoCorp unveils two new motorcycles

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp showcased two new quarter-litre motorcycles- the Xtreme 250R and the Karizma XMR 250- at EICMA 2024. Hero is likely to launch both 250 cc motorcycles in the next few months.

Both motorcycles get Hero’s new 250 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve liquid-cooled engine which makes 30 hp and 25 Nm of peak torque. The two motorcycles do the 0-60 kmph sprint in 3.25 seconds. Both motorcycles get a new trellis frame along with a USD fork up front and a 6-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Both motorcycles also get radial tyres and a 50:50 weight balance.

The two new 250 cc motorcycles get class-D LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, lap timer and a drag race timer, switchable ABS modes and a digital instrument console that gets phone connectivity, music control, turn-by-turn navigation and other features.

Hero MotoCorp also unveiled the Vida Z, a new electric scooter. The Vida Z gets a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) drivetrain. The modular architecture can accommodate a range of battery capacity starting from 2.2 kWh and going up to 4.4 kWh battery. The vehicle will be equipped with a connectivity suite + cloud platform. This new platform will allow the owners to monitor/track the vehicle health, theft/movement detection, geofencing, immobilising and get Over the Air (OTA) updates without the need of visiting the service centre.