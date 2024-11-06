Jharkhand Assembly Election: Congress leaders’ remarks on BJP leader ignite controversy

Ranchi: Remarks by Irfan Ansari, a minister of Jharkhand has ignited controversy in the state. Irfan Ansari, who is a leader of Congress made derogatory remarks about BJP leader Sita Soren. Sita Soren is contesting against Irfan Ansari in the Jamtara constituency.

Sita Soren is the wife of JMM chief Shibu Soren’s eldest son, Durga Soren. She joined the BJP earlier this year after a rift with her family regarding the chief minister’s position. This fallout occurred following Hemant Soren, Shibu Soren’s younger son, resigning from the post and subsequently being jailed in a money laundering case.

‘Mr. Ansari has been targeting me ever since my candidacy for this seat was announced. However, the derogatory remarks he made after filing his nomination are unacceptable and an affront to the women of the tribal community. The tribal community will not forgive him for this,’ Sita Soren said.

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) acknowledged Ansari’s comments and issued a notice to the Jharkhand government, requesting a report within three days. Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba condemned Ansari’s remarks, asserting that such comments have no place in political discourse. Lamba said that the need for legal action, citing that Congress governments in various states have implemented strict laws to combat crimes against women.

‘Whether it is a person inside the party or outside, crime should be seen as crime. If you have said something verbally or caused physical harm, all kinds of laws have been made in the Congress government after the Nirbhaya incident. We never support this. Whether it is Irfan Ansari or anyone else, if a woman belongs to any party, we condemn this comment and oppose it. We demand legal action on it’, said Alka Lamba.

‘Those who run a shop of love are merchants of hatred. They insult mothers, sisters, and daughters daily,’ said Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP.

The Jharkhand BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Ansari, accusing him of making derogatory remarks that insult both the tribal community and widows in the state. The BJP’s complaint requested the commission to prevent Ansari from filing his nomination and urged for a criminal case to be registered against him.

The term of Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5, 2025. Jharkhand Assembly has 81 seats. More than 2.6 crore eligible voters are there in Jharkhand this time. Jharkhand will go to polls vote in two phases – on November 13 and November 20 ands the counting of votes will be held on November 23.