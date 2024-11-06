Know symptoms of congenital heart disease in adults

Congenital heart disease (CHD) refers to structural problems with the heart that are present at birth. These issues arise during the development of the heart in the foetus and can affect the heart’s structure and function. In adults, congenital heart disease may present with various symptoms, and its causes are largely rooted in genetic and developmental abnormalities.

The symptoms of congenital heart disease can vary widely depending on the type and severity of the defect. Some adults with CHD may experience no symptoms, while others may have serious complications that affect their daily lives. The most common symptoms of congenital heart disease in adults include:

1. Shortness of breath

One of the most common symptoms of CHD in adults is shortness of breath, especially during physical activity. This can occur because the heart is not functioning efficiently and is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s oxygen demands. In some cases, shortness of breath may occur even during rest.

2. Fatigue and weakness

Adults with CHD often feel fatigued or weak more quickly than others. The heart may struggle to deliver sufficient oxygenated blood throughout the body, leading to feelings of tiredness after minimal exertion. Fatigue can be constant, making it difficult for individuals to engage in normal physical activities.

3. Swelling of the legs, ankles, or feet

Swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet (edema) is a common sign of heart failure, a complication that can arise from CHD. When the heart is not pumping efficiently, fluid can build up in the body, causing noticeable swelling, particularly in the lower extremities.

4. Heart Palpitations

Many adults with congenital heart disease report experiencing heart palpitations, which can feel like the heart is fluttering, pounding, or beating irregularly. This can be a sign of an arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), a condition that often accompanies congenital heart defects.

5. Chest pain

Chest pain or discomfort can occur in adults with CHD, especially during physical exertion. This can be due to reduced blood flow to the heart or other cardiovascular complications.

6. Cyanosis

Cyanosis, or a bluish tint to the lips, skin, or nails, is a sign that the blood is not carrying enough oxygen. This can occur when congenital heart defects affect the mixing of oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood within the heart or lungs.

7. High blood pressure in the lungs (Pulmonary hypertension)

Some adults with congenital heart disease may develop pulmonary hypertension, or high blood pressure in the lungs. This can lead to further complications, including shortness of breath, dizziness, and fainting.

The causes of congenital heart disease are largely genetic and occur during foetal development. However, the reasons why CHD persists or worsens in adulthood can be due to various factors. Below are some of the most common causes of CHD in adults:

1. Genetic factors

Many cases of congenital heart disease are caused by genetic mutations or inherited conditions. If there is a family history of CHD, the risk of developing a heart defect may be higher. Genetic syndromes such as Down syndrome or Turner syndrome are often associated with congenital heart defects.

2. Environmental factors

Certain environmental factors during pregnancy can increase the risk of a baby being born with CHD. For example, maternal infections like rubella during the first trimester or exposure to harmful substances like alcohol, tobacco, or drugs can interfere with the development of the heart in the foetus.

3. Structural defects

Congenital heart disease can involve structural defects, such as septal defects (holes in the walls between heart chambers), valve abnormalities, or abnormal connections between blood vessels. In adulthood, these defects can either worsen over time or lead to complications like heart failure.

4. Uncorrected defects

In some cases, congenital heart disease is not diagnosed or treated in childhood, and the defects persist into adulthood. For adults with uncorrected defects, symptoms may not appear until the heart is no longer able to compensate for the abnormality, leading to the development of symptoms later in life.

5. Post-surgery complications

Some adults with CHD had surgery to correct their heart defects in childhood, but as they age, they may develop complications from previous surgeries, such as scarring, arrhythmias, or valve problems. These issues can cause the reappearance of symptoms or new health concerns.

1. Regular check-ups

Regular monitoring by a cardiologist who specialises in congenital heart disease is essential. Routine tests like echocardiograms, MRI scans, and EKGs help track heart function and detect any changes that may require treatment.

2. Medications

Depending on the type of congenital heart defect, medications may be prescribed to manage symptoms like high blood pressure, arrhythmias, or heart failure. Common medications include beta-blockers, ACE inhibitors, and blood thinners.

3. Lifestyle adjustments

Maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle is crucial for adults with CHD. This includes eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly (under medical guidance), avoiding smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption.

4. Surgery and medical interventions

In some cases, adults with CHD may require additional surgery or medical interventions to correct or manage complications. Procedures like valve replacements, pacemaker insertions, or heart catheterisations may be necessary to improve heart function.