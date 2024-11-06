LMV License Holders Now Permitted to Drive Transport Vehicles: Key Details

The Supreme Court has ruled that drivers with a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) license can operate transport vehicles weighing less than 7,500 kg without needing additional endorsements. This decision is based on the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and aims to balance regulations with the livelihood concerns of drivers.

The Court clarified that while there is some overlap between LMV and light transport vehicle categories, heavier vehicles still require specialized licensing. The decision emphasizes that there is no evidence linking LMV license holders to increased road accidents, justifying the relaxed regulations for lighter vehicles.

However, the Court has maintained specific requirements for vehicles such as e-carts, e-rickshaws, and those carrying hazardous goods, highlighting the need for specialized skills and licenses for such vehicles.