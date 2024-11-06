Southern Railway announces temporary changes in train services: Full list

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced several temporary changes in train services. These changes were announced due to the dismantling of Road Over Bridge No. 1136 at Tiruchchirappalli Junction. These modifications will impact services on multiple days from November 6 to November 12, 2024, to accommodate the Line Block and Power Block required for the project.

Full Cancellation of Service:

Train No. 06888 Karaikkudi – Tiruchchirappalli DEMU departing Karaikkudi at 09:40 AM on November 6th through November 12th, 2024, will be fully cancelled.

Short Termination of Train Services:

Train No. 16833 Mayiladuturai – Tiruchchirappalli Junction Express, leaving Mayiladuturai at 08:05 AM on November 6th through 12th, will terminate at Ponmalai, operating only up to that point.

Train No. 06810 Erode – Tiruchchirappalli Junction Passenger, departing Erode at 08:10 AM from November 6th through 12th, will terminate at Tiruchchirappalli Fort, serving passengers only up to that station.

Train No. 06891 Villupuram – Tiruchchirappalli Junction MEMU, departing Villupuram at 05:10 AM on November 6th through 11th, will terminate at Ponmalai.

Change in Origin of Train Services:

Train No. 06892 Tiruchchirappalli – Villupuram MEMU leaving at 06:00 PM on November 6th through 10th, will now commence from Ponmalai instead of Tiruchchirappalli Junction at 06:09 PM.

Train No. 16843 Tiruchchirappalli – Palghat Town Express, scheduled to depart at 01:00 PM on November 6th through 10th, will begin its journey from Tiruchchirappalli Fort at 01:12 PM instead of Tiruchchirappalli Junction.

Train No. 16834 Tiruchchirappalli – Mayiladuturai Express scheduled to depart at 01:10 PM on November 6th through 10th, will now start from Tiruverumbur at 01:25 PM, bypassing Tiruchchirappalli Junction.

Diversion of Train Services:

Train No. 16788 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Tirunelveli Navyug Express, scheduled to depart from Katra at 10:25 PM on November 7th, will be diverted via Karur and Dindigul, skipping its scheduled stop at Tiruchchirappalli Junction.

Train No. 16353 Kacheguda – Nagercoil Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Kacheguda at 03:45 PM on November 10th, will also be diverted via Karur and Dindigul, omitting its stop at Tiruchchirappalli Junction.