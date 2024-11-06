Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty surge as Donald Trump claims victory in US Elections

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks continued their upward rally for the second consecutive session. Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election supported the Indian equity indices. The surge in domestic indices was supported by gains in IT, energy and realty stocks.

The BSE Sensex ended higher by 901.50 points or 1.13 per cent at 80,378.13. The NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,484.05, up 270.74 points or 1.12 per cent.

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 7.84 lakh crore to Rs 452.71 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 444.88 lakh crore recorded during the previous session.

Stocks advanced on BSE on November 6, 2024, were 2,998 against 949 stocks that declined, and 94 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,041. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 230, and those that hit a 52-week low was 12. A total of 411 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 150 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance, HCLTech, L&T, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kaynes Technology India, Dixon Technologies (India), Eclerx, Tejas Networks, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Bharat Electronics, Adani Enterprises, Wipro, CCL Products, KPIT Tech, Supreme Industries and Adani Ports. Top losers were SBI Life, Titan, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, and Trent.

Broad indices settled in positive territory, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending higher by over 2 per cent each. All sectoral indices ended higher, led by the Nifty IT index, which gained 3.99 per cent. This was followed by OMCs, Consumer Durables, and Realty indices, which also rose by over 2 per cent each. Nifty IT, Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Realty outperformed the NSE index by rising 4.08 per cent, 2.51 per cent and 2.60 per cent, respectively.