World Soft Tennis Championship: India’s Tanushree Pandey wins silver

Jingshan: In Soft Tennis, India’s Tanushree Pandey has bagged silver medal at the World Soft Tennis Championship at Jingshan in China. She faced a defeat against Chiang Min Yu of Chinese Taipei, 3-4, in the Under 21 Women’s Individual Singles final.

Earlier, Tanushree defeated her Japanese opponent, 4-3, in semifinal match. While in the quarterfinal, she had defeated her Chinese opponent by the same scoreline.

Soft tennis differs from regular tennis in that it uses soft rubber balls instead of hard yellow balls. It is played primarily in Asia, especially in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Thailand, and the Philippines. In 2004, soft tennis was introduced into Europe.