Acer launches two new Iconia tablets in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Acer has announced two new Iconia tablets in India called the Acer Iconia 8.7 (iM9-12M) and Acer Iconia 10.36 (iM10-22). The Acer Iconia 8.7 price in India starts at Rs. 11,990, while the Acer Iconia 10.36 is available at a starting price of Rs. 14,990. Both tablets are listed online in a Gold colour option. Customers will be able to purchase the tablets via Amazon, Acer India website, and Acer exclusive stores. The company notes that the above prices are valid for a limited offer period but does not define the specific period.

The Acer Iconia 8.7 (iM9-12M) sports an 8.7-inch WXGA (1,340 x 800 pixels) IPS multi-touch screen with 400nits of brightness, while the Iconia 10.36 (iM10-22) comes with a 10.36-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) IPS display with 480nits of brightness. The smaller tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Meanwhile, the larger tablet has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. Both models ship with Android 14 OS.

The Acer Iconia 8.7 gets an 8-megapixel main rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Acer Iconia 10.36 carries a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. For audio, the Acer Iconia 8.7 is equipped with dual stereo speakers, whereas the 10.36-inch variant gets a quad stereo speaker unit.

The Acer Iconia 8.7 packs a 5,100mAh battery with 10W charging support and is said to offer up to eight hours of battery life. Meanwhile, the Acer Iconia 10.36 is backed by a 7,400mAh cell with support for 18W wired charging with up to 10 hours of claimed usage time. Connectivity options for the tablets include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG, dual SIM 4G LTE connectivity as well as USB Type-C ports.