Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to Team Up for Mani Ratnam’s Next Amid Divorce Rumors?

Speculation about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marriage has recently circulated online, but new reports indicate they may soon reunite on screen. Acclaimed director Mani Ratnam is said to be working on a Hindi film that could bring the beloved “Guru” duo back together, sparking excitement among fans. Their last collaboration with Ratnam was the 2007 hit *Guru*, released just before their wedding, which showcased their powerful on-screen chemistry. Ratnam also paired them in *Raavan*, and sources at TimesNow.com suggest he has now found an engaging storyline to reunite the couple for a third time.

This project would mark Abhishek’s fourth film with Ratnam, having first collaborated in *Yuva*. Reflecting on this early partnership, Abhishek recalled feeling honored when Ratnam visited his home for *Yuva*, initially thinking the director was interested in casting his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Instead, he was Ratnam’s choice, and Abhishek has since expressed pride in being trusted by such a respected director multiple times in his career.

Despite occasional rumors hinting at issues in their marriage, Abhishek and Aishwarya have a history of addressing these claims with humor. In 2014, similar gossip surfaced, prompting Abhishek to joke about his “divorce” and “remarriage” on Twitter. The couple, who wed in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011, faced recent speculation again after making separate appearances at the Ambani wedding. Abhishek’s “like” of a post on “grey divorce” further fueled talk, but fans are now eagerly anticipating the possibility of their return to the screen after a long hiatus.