Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fines as Delhi’s Air Quality Worsens

The Central government has doubled the fine for farmers burning crop residue in response to the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR. Farmers with larger landholdings will now face a penalty of Rs 30,000, while those with smaller holdings will pay Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000, depending on the size of their land.

Stubble burning, particularly during November, is a major contributor to air pollution in the region. Factors like the paddy-wheat cropping system, mechanized harvesting, and lack of alternative uses for crop residue contribute to this practice. Studies suggest that farm fires can account for up to 30% of PM levels in Delhi-NCR during peak burning periods.

However, environmental experts argue that while stubble burning is a concern, the persistent pollution from sources within the city, such as transportation and industries, is a more significant factor contributing to poor air quality in Delhi-NCR.