JC Road Traffic Restricted for White-Topping in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated a white-topping project on JC Road from Nala Junction to Town Hall Junction, leading to temporary traffic restrictions. This project aims to improve road conditions and enhance the driving experience.

To minimize traffic disruptions, the BBMP has advised commuters to take alternative routes. Vehicles heading towards Majestic from Hosur Road should take a right turn near Lalbagh Main Gate and follow KH Road, Shantinagar, and Richmond Circle. Vehicles heading north from South End Circle should take a left at Minerva Circle and proceed through Lalbagh Fort Road to KR Road.

The Bengaluru traffic police request public cooperation during the construction period. By following the suggested diversions and adhering to traffic rules, commuters can help minimize traffic congestion and ensure the project’s timely completion.