Kerala KSRTC introduces online ticketing for Sabarimala pilgrims

To improve the pilgrimage experience for Sabarimala devotees, KSRTC will introduce an online ticketing system alongside the virtual queue booking system. This will allow devotees to book KSRTC bus tickets along with their darshan slots. Groups of 40 or more can book bus seats up to 10 days in advance and avail direct pickup services within a 10-kilometer radius. A FASTag system will be implemented at Nilakkal toll gate, and automated vehicle counting systems will monitor traffic flow.

During the initial phase, 383 buses will be deployed, increasing to 550 in the second phase. A continuous shuttle service will operate between Nilakkal and Pamba, and barricades will be installed to regulate parking. Buses will proceed directly to their destinations after picking up devotees at Pamba, avoiding unnecessary returns to Nilakkal. The Motor Vehicles Department will deploy 20 squads for quick response to accidents, and a promotional video will be released to educate drivers.

Electric vehicles will be used for patrolling, and reflectors will be installed in accident-prone areas. A special bus service will be arranged for Tamil devotees from Aryankavu to Pamba. These measures aim to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience and ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.