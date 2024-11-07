Logitech G launches new gaming mice and a gaming keyboard in India

Mumbai: Logitech G launched two new gaming mice and a gaming keyboard in India. They are the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro 2 Lightspeed, and the Pro X TKL Rapid. Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex gaming mouse price in India is set at Rs. 17,995, while the Pro 2 Lightspeed gaming mouse is priced at Rs. 13,995. They are offered in three colour options — black, pink, and white. They are available for purchase in the country via Amazon and other gaming retailers. Meanwhile, the Logitech X TKL Rapid keyboard is marked at Rs. 18,995 and it will go on sale in December this year. It will be offered in black, pink, and white colourways as well.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is a right-handed, asymmetrical gaming mouse with a Hero 2 sensor which offers an 8kHz polling rate and over 88G acceleration. It has 5 buttons and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 95 hours on a single charge. It can be charged using a USB Type-C port.

The Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed, is a symmetric, ambidextrous mouse with customisable magnetic side buttons. This model carries a Hero 2 sensor, up to 8 optical responsive switches, and USB Type-C charging as well. The mouse supports customisable, dynamic RGB effects. It is said to offer a usage time of up to 60 hours with default light settings and up to 95 hours with the RGB lights off.

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid is a magnetic analogue keyboard with a rapid trigger and adjustable actuation. It supports customisable, dynamic RGB effects, multi-point actions, and onboard memory. The keyboard has a dedicated Game Mode feature which, by default, temporarily disables the Windows key and allows users to customise certain keys that they can deactivate. It has a 1.8m detachable USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable.