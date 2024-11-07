Royal Enfield unveils Classic 650

Mumbai: Royal Enfield has unveiled its Classic 650 at EICMA 2024. The new bike joins several other 650cc-powered motorcycles like the Shotgun, Continental GT, Interceptor and Super Meteor. The bookings and test rides in India will commence in January 2025.

In terms of design, Royal Enfield Classic 650 will resemble popular Classic 350. The bike comes with twin exhausts, a snugly fit 650cc engine, wider fenders and a larger fuel tank.

The new Classic 650 shares its mainframe with the Super Meteor and the Shotgun 650. It comes with dual seats with an option of pillion seat and rack removal, using a single bolt-on mechanism. There’s a bright polished aluminium and chrome finish on the headlamp unit and front trafficators.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

The motorbike is powered by a 647.95cc, inline twin-cylinder engine. This engine produces 47bhp and 52.3Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox and has a 43mm Showa front suspension specially designed for the Classic 650.

It is the heaviest Royal Enfield with a kerb weight of 243kg and has a 14.8-litre fuel tank. Furthermore, it has a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel, and it comes with four colour options – Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal and Black Chrome.