Simple tips to increase laptop battery life

Mumbai: Most people use laptops. This device has become a crucial part of our life. This battery technology on many laptops helps them deliver a long life while multitasking. But with time, many users complain of battery issues, like draining without doing much activity.

Here are some smart options to save your laptop’s battery life by adjusting a few key settings:

Optimize Power Mode

Switching to “Best Power Efficiency” mode will help your laptop with extended battery life without compromising too much on performance.

Enable Auto Energy Saver

You can set your laptop to enter energy-saving mode when the battery reaches 30 per cent automatically. This will help your machine to put less pressure to your machine.

Set Auto Screen-Off and Hibernation

You could reduce the idle power usage of your laptop by setting the screen to turn off and enter hibernation after a short inactivity.

Use Auto Brightness Adjustment

You could enable this feature (if supported) to optimise brightness based on surrounding light, which will help to reduce energy consumption.

Activate ‘Close Lid to Sleep’

Configure your laptop with the setting to go to sleep when you close the lid, by minimizing power use.