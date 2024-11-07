Terrorist Killed in Kupwara Encounter

A terrorist was neutralized in an encounter with security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Thursday. Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of militants, the security forces had launched a search operation in the Margi area of Lolab on Wednesday, which led to the confrontation.

The operation saw a brief but intense exchange of gunfire before the terrorist was killed. Officials confirmed that a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site, indicating the potential scale of planned activities by the neutralized individual.

Recovered items included an AK rifle, two hand grenades, and four AK rifle magazines. Security forces are now focused on tracking any possible associates in the area as part of ongoing anti-terror operations.