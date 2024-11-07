Wayanad Landslide Survivors Protest Over Worm-Infested Food Kits

Survivors of the Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad have voiced complaints about the quality of food kits distributed to them, reporting that provisions such as rice and semolina were infested with worms and unsuitable for consumption. Many recipients argued that the food was not fit even for animal feed. Furthermore, there were allegations that the clothing provided was second-hand and previously used, adding to the dissatisfaction.

The Meppadi Panchayat, responsible for distributing the kits, responded by stating that the items were supplied by volunteer groups and the revenue department, not directly by the Panchayat. This clarification aimed to address the growing frustration among those affected, but it did little to appease the victims.

In protest, several recipients of the kits gathered outside the Panchayat office, bringing the infested food items as evidence of their claims. Activists from the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) joined the demonstration, placing bags of the worm-infested rice in front of the building. Tensions rose when some protesters attempted to enter the Panchayat office, leading to police intervention to maintain order.