Actor Nitin Chauhaan passes away aged 35

Nitin Chauhaan, an actor known for his roles in *Crime Patrol*, *MTV Splitsvilla 5*, *Dadagiri 2*, and *Tera Yaar Hoon Main*, has died at 35. Originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, he was last seen on screen in *Tera Yaar Hoon Main* in 2022. While co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh confirmed his passing, details surrounding his death remain limited, and reports suggest that police are investigating it as a suspected suicide. Chauhaan’s father has traveled to Mumbai to bring his son’s remains back to Delhi.

A close friend of Chauhaan’s, Kuldeep, shared the tragic news with *Times of India*, recalling that he received a call early in the morning from Chauhaan’s family. He reflected on their plans to visit Khatu Shyam Ji’s temple next month and how Chauhaan often took care of the group during trips, prioritizing their comfort and creating cherished memories. Kuldeep expressed his grief and deep regret, wishing he could have been there to support Chauhaan through his struggles.

Kuldeep shared that he was unaware of any personal challenges Chauhaan may have been facing and expressed a feeling of helplessness. He described their relationship as one marked by openness and trust, adding that Chauhaan didn’t seem to face financial issues and was often generous in inviting friends to Mumbai. Now holding on to these memories, Kuldeep expressed sorrow for the sudden loss of his dear friend and support for Chauhaan’s grieving family.