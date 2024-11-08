CPM Defends Action Against PP Divya

CPM Secretary MV Govindan clarified that the party’s decision to remove PP Divya from all party responsibilities was meant to correct a mistake, not to punish her. He emphasized that Divya remains a party member and will continue to be engaged with by party leaders.

The Kannur district committee decided to demote Divya to the branch level, a decision that was later approved by the state secretariat. Govindan also clarified that Divya’s statement against the ADM in court was her personal opinion and not the official stance of the party.

The CPM has consistently supported the ADM’s family from the beginning and will continue to do so. The party will take further steps as decided by the district committee.