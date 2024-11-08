Delhi Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’ in Parts; Rise in Asthma Cases

Delhi’s air quality worsened significantly on Friday, with several areas experiencing “Severe” pollution levels, as indicated by Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 a.m. The Air Quality Index (AQI) hit an average of 383 in the city, with peak levels soaring to 440, a sharp increase from 366 reported on Thursday morning. As dense haze filled the early morning sky, stubble burning in neighboring states remained a major contributor to the city’s air crisis.

In response to the continued pollution from stubble burning, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered stricter penalties under updated Environmental Compensation rules. Issued on November 7, this directive was sent to the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, aiming to ensure better adherence to anti-stubble burning measures. The CAQM has now increased the maximum penalty to Rs 30,000, a substantial hike aimed at curbing agricultural burning in nearby regions.

The Supreme Court had earlier criticized the government for inadequate measures, calling previous penalties “toothless” due to delays in regulatory appointments. As air quality declines, the timing aligns with Chhath Puja, when many devotees spend extended periods outdoors, intensifying health risks from exposure to hazardous air. The Delhi administration is pushing for more robust actions against pollution sources to manage the city’s escalating environmental health challenges.