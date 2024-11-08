Ducati unveils 2025 Panigale V2 And Streetfighter V2

Mumbai: Ducati unveiled its 2025 models of the Panigale V2 and the Streetfighter V2. Both motorbikes get new 890 cc L-twin engine. The Streetfighter V2 and Panigale V2 also gets a higher-spec S variant. The new engine makes 120 hp at 10,750 rpm along with a peak torque output of 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm.

The Panigale V2 weighs 179 kg while the Streetfighter V2 weighs 178 kg. The new bikes have a new conventional Aluminium swingarm and twin-port underseat exhausts. The Panigale V2 has a seat height of 837 mm while the Streetfighter V2 has a seat height of 838 mm.

Both motorcycles also get a full suite of electronic rider aids such as various riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine brake control and a bi-directional quick-shifter. Customers can get optional features like heated grips, turn-by-turn navigation, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system and so on.

There is a top-spec ‘S’ variant of the Panigale and the Streetfighter V4 which gets top-shelf fully adjustable Ohlins suspension at the front and rear, while the standard models get a Marzocchi fork up front and a KYB monoshock at the rear, fully adjustable again. The travel in both setups stays the same at 120 mm for the front and 160 mm for the rear. Both motorcycles get twin 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M50 piston callipers up front and 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper at the rear. The fuel tank capacity also stays the same for both at 15 litres. The two motorcycles get 17-inch alloys at either end, shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 rubber.