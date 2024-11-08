Hemant Soren government facing heavy criticism over Paper leaks, irregularities in JSSC exams

Ranchi: The Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition government is facing heavy criticism over issues related to leaked examination papers and irregularities within the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Union Home Minister Amit Shah sharply criticised the ruling JMM over the exam paper leak issue. He promised that if the BJP comes to power, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be established to bring the culprits to justice.

‘More than 11 exam papers were leaked, but Hemant Babu remains silent because the culprits are his close associates… We will form an SIT and ensure that those responsible for these leaks end up behind bars,’ said Amit Shah.

The way the state government handled the issue is also dubious. Most people say that if the government had prioritised exam security, such leaks could have been prevented. But, instead of taking action, the administration focused on covering up to protect the government’s image.

A widespread demand for independent or judicial inquiries into these incidents has been seen in the state. Public did not trust state’s internal investigations.

The term of Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5, 2025. Jharkhand Assembly has 81 seats. More than 2.6 crore eligible voters are there in Jharkhand this time. Jharkhand will go to polls vote in two phases – on November 13 and November 20 ands the counting of votes will be held on November 23.