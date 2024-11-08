Honor launches X9c: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Honor X9c was launched in Malaysia. The smartphone succeeds the Honor X9b, which was unveiled in India in February this year.

Honor X9c price starts at MYR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option in Malaysia, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at MYR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 32,500). The phone is offered in three colour options — Jade Cyan, Titanium Black, and Titanium Purple.

The Honor X9c sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224 x 2,700 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits typical brightness, and eye protection features. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with an Adreno A710 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

The Honor X9c carries a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There’s a 16-megapixel sensor up front for selfies. It also has an IP65M rating for dust and 360-degree water resistance.The Honor X9c is backed by a 6,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone include dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.