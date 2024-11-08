Indian Parents Urge Stricter Data Protection Laws Over Children’s Social Media Use

A recent survey in India has revealed that a significant number of parents are concerned about the impact of social media, OTT, and online gaming on their children, with many calling for stricter data protection laws. The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, found that half of the parents of children aged 9-17 report their children are addicted to these platforms, leading to issues like aggression, impatience, and lethargy. Children in this age group are spending three to six hours daily on these platforms, with some exceeding six hours. Parents are urging the Indian government to introduce a law requiring parental consent for children under 18 to access these platforms, similar to recent measures announced in Australia.

Parents are particularly alarmed by the negative behavioral changes in their children, with 58% observing increased aggression, and nearly 50% reporting impatience and laziness due to excessive online engagement. The most popular platforms among children include YouTube, Netflix, and Instagram, along with gaming platforms like PUBG and Fortnite. The survey also highlights that many parents are concerned about the addiction to video streaming services, social media apps, and online gaming. A majority of respondents support implementing a law that mandates parental consent via Aadhaar authentication to control children’s access to these digital spaces.

The survey results have been shared with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, as well as other child protection bodies, to push for policy changes. In response to these concerns, Dr. Yatan Pal Singh Balhara from AIIMS emphasized the need to prioritize the health risks posed by excessive screen time, while LocalCircles founder Sachin Taparia advocated for similar legal measures in India as those being introduced in Australia, where social media use for children under 16 is set to be banned. Parents in India are hopeful that stronger regulations will help protect their children from the harmful effects of unchecked online exposure.