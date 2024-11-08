New KTM 390 Adventure R unveiled

Mumbai: KTM unveiled its 390 Adventure R at EICMA 2024. The motorcycle to be launched in India in early 2025. The motorcycle gets adjustable USD forks, a monoshock at the rear, 230mm of suspension travel, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, a 21-18 wheel setup with wire-spike rims, and more. The new 390 Adventure R gets ride modes, traction control, AB modes, cornering ABS, and more. A TFT display takes care of the instrumentation duties with phone connectivity.

The new KTM 390 Adventure R is powered by a 399cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine seen in the 390 Duke. The engine makes 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of torque with the help of a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Sony launches PlayStation 5 Pro: Details

The motorcycle gets a full colour 5-inch TFT screen, with ride-by-wire and electronic rider aids like switchable ABS, switchable traction control and Bluetooth connectivity. Like on most off-road oriented motorcycles, traction control and ABS can be switched off on the 390 ADV R too. The engine is protected by a solid-looking metal bash-plate.