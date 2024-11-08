PM Modi in Maharashtra: ‘Article 370 restoration in J&K impossible’

During a rally in Maharashtra’s Dhule on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted the issue of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, cautioning voters against the Congress party’s alleged “conspiracies” in the Union Territory. He condemned Congress for its alliance with the National Conference (NC), which recently pushed a resolution in the J&K Assembly for Article 370’s reinstatement. Modi firmly stated that such a proposal would be unacceptable to the country, asserting, “No power can bring back Article 370 as long as I am here. Only Ambedkar’s Constitution will prevail in Kashmir.”

The Prime Minister also accused Congress of promoting a “separatist agenda” and indirectly advancing Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, highlighting the party’s refusal to support the BJP MLAs who opposed the Article 370 resolution in the J&K Assembly. Modi’s remarks come as Congress, which avoided a clear promise to restore Article 370, appears cautious about potential backlash. The party has not joined the NC-led government in J&K, likely to avoid alienating voters in Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming elections.

Modi emphasized unity with the slogan “Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain” (We are safe if united), arguing that Congress was attempting to divide people by caste. He also took aim at the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi, likening it to a “car without brakes or wheels” with internal disputes over control, underscoring BJP’s stance on stability compared to a fragmented opposition.