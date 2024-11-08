Putin Praises India as a Global Superpower and Fast-Growing Nation

In his recent address at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised India as a “natural ally” and highlighted its position as a growing global superpower with strong economic progress. Putin acknowledged the long-standing trust and cooperation between Russia and India, underscoring their shared history and deep-rooted ties dating back to the Soviet Union’s support for India’s independence. He noted that trade between the two nations is thriving, with a turnover nearing USD 60 billion, and stated that India’s economic growth, currently at an annual rate of 7.4%, is among the fastest in major global economies.

Putin emphasized that Russia and India are working together in diverse sectors, with defense partnerships like the BrahMos missile project symbolizing their strong collaboration in technology and security. He highlighted the joint efforts in research and development as an indicator of the trust and cooperation between the two countries. Putin also discussed the potential for future growth in defense ties, citing India’s significant use of Russian military equipment and the shared commitment to further joint projects.

Additionally, Putin lauded India’s active role in BRICS, which he described as a model for international relations outside traditional blocs. During the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia introduced a symbolic BRICS banknote, though Putin clarified that a shared currency for BRICS would require deeper economic integration. Putin also mentioned his personal friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Russia recently and was awarded the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle. Putin reaffirmed India’s status as a strategic partner, describing the countries’ relationship as one built on mutual respect and shared values.