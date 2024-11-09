Bengaluru: Shivajinagar Traffic Diverted for 30 Days Due to Metro Work; Alternate Routes Suggested

Commuters in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar area should prepare for a month of traffic modifications due to metro construction, starting November 11. These adjustments will impact traffic flow around busy spots, including Shivaji Circle and the Jyoti Cafe area, where the metro work is taking place. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from Balekundri toward Shivaji Nagar, with specific changes at Shivaji Circle to ensure safety and ease for the public and drivers.

These restrictions will also affect BMTC buses and other vehicles heading to the Shivajinagar BMTC bus station, leading to route alterations for multiple types of vehicles, including buses. Routes for vehicles approaching Shivaji Circle and those traveling from Shivaji Road to Jyoti Cafe and the Shivajinagar BMTC stand will be redirected.

To manage traffic smoothly, an alternative route has been suggested: vehicles coming from Balekundri to the Shivajinagar BMTC stand should take a left at the traffic headquarters junction, proceed via Central Street through Innentry Road, and then reach the bus station. Commuters are encouraged to plan their travel ahead and remain patient during the construction period, as these temporary changes aim to minimize congestion and ensure public safety.