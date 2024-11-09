Grammy Award nominations 2025 revealed

New York: The Grammy Awards (GRAMMY) are awards presented by the Recording Academy of the United States . It is presented to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.They were originally called the Gramophone Awards, as the trophy depicts a gilded gramophone.
Beyonce is dominating the 2025 Grammy nominations with a career-high 11 nods for her Cowboy Carter album and its singles, surpassing her previous best of 10 nominations in 2009. Alongside Beyonce, four other female artists- Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter -are all nominated in the top three general categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
Full list of nominees:
Record of the Year
The Beatles – Now and Then
Beyonce – Texas Hold ‘Em
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX – 360
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Album of the Year
Andre 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyonce – Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
Beyonce – Texas Hold ‘Em
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Country Album
Beyonce – Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyonce – 16 Carriages
Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Musical Theatre Album
Hell’s Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyonce, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – Spaghettii
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – Kehlani (Remix)
Latto – Big Mama
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Muni Long – Revenge
Usher – Coming Home
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – Residuals
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhene Aiko – Guidance
Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA – Saturn
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
St. Vincent – Flea
Best Dance Pop Recording
Ariana Grande – Yes, And?
Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)
Charli XCX – Von Dutch
Madison Beer – Make You Mine
Troye Sivan – Got Me Started
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine – Remix
Beyonce Featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – Us.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyonce – Bodyguard
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX – Apple
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Jack White – No Name
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Wizkid – MMS
Burna Boy – Higher
Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay – Sensational
Tems – Love Me JeJe
Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Chiquis – Diamantes
Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos
Peso Pluma – Exodo
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta – Funk Generation
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
Kany Garcia – Garcia
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe – Holy Hands
Melvin Crispell III – Yesterday
Ricky Dillard – Hold On (Live)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah
Yolanda Adams – Church Doors
