Grammy Award nominations 2025 revealed

New York: The Grammy Awards (GRAMMY) are awards presented by the Recording Academy of the United States . It is presented to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.They were originally called the Gramophone Awards, as the trophy depicts a gilded gramophone.

Beyonce is dominating the 2025 Grammy nominations with a career-high 11 nods for her Cowboy Carter album and its singles, surpassing her previous best of 10 nominations in 2009. Alongside Beyonce, four other female artists- Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter -are all nominated in the top three general categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Full list of nominees:

Record of the Year

The Beatles – Now and Then

Beyonce – Texas Hold ‘Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX – 360

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Album of the Year

Andre 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyonce – Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Beyonce – Texas Hold ‘Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Country Album

Beyonce – Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyonce – 16 Carriages

Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Musical Theatre Album

Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyonce, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – Spaghettii

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – Kehlani (Remix)

Latto – Big Mama

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Muni Long – Revenge

Usher – Coming Home

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – Residuals

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhene Aiko – Guidance

Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA – Saturn

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

Kim Gordon – Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

St. Vincent – Flea

Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande – Yes, And?

Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)

Charli XCX – Von Dutch

Madison Beer – Make You Mine

Troye Sivan – Got Me Started

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine – Remix

Beyonce Featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – Us.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyonce – Bodyguard

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX – Apple

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Jack White – No Name

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Wizkid – MMS

Burna Boy – Higher

Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay – Sensational

Tems – Love Me JeJe

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Chiquis – Diamantes

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Peso Pluma – Exodo

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta – Funk Generation

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Kany Garcia – Garcia

Luis Fonsi – El Viaje

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe – Holy Hands

Melvin Crispell III – Yesterday

Ricky Dillard – Hold On (Live)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah

Yolanda Adams – Church Doors