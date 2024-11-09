DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemaLatest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Grammy Award nominations 2025 revealed

Nov 9, 2024, 03:42 pm IST

New York: The Grammy Awards (GRAMMY) are awards presented by the Recording Academy of the United States . It is presented to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.They were originally called the Gramophone Awards, as the trophy depicts a gilded gramophone.

Beyonce is dominating the 2025 Grammy nominations with a career-high 11 nods for her Cowboy Carter album and its singles, surpassing her previous best of 10 nominations in 2009. Alongside Beyonce, four other female artists- Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter -are all nominated in the top three general categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Full list of nominees:

 

Record of the Year

 

The Beatles – Now and Then

 

Beyonce – Texas Hold ‘Em

 

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

 

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

 

Charli XCX – 360

 

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

 

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

 

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

 

Album of the Year

 

Andre 3000 – New Blue Sun

 

Beyonce – Cowboy Carter

 

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

 

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

 

Charli XCX – Brat

 

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

 

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

 

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

 

Song of the Year

 

Beyonce – Texas Hold ‘Em

 

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

 

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

 

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

 

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

 

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

 

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

 

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

 

Best Country Album

 

Beyonce – Cowboy Carter

 

Chris Stapleton – Higher

 

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

 

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

 

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

 

Best Country Solo Performance

 

Beyonce – 16 Carriages

 

Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman

 

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

 

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

 

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

 

Best Musical Theatre Album

 

Hell’s Kitchen

 

Merrily We Roll Along

 

The Notebook

 

The Outsiders

 

Suffs

 

The Wiz

 

Best Melodic Rap Performance

 

Beyonce, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – Spaghettii

 

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You

 

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – Kehlani (Remix)

 

Latto – Big Mama

 

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM

 

Best R&B Album

 

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

 

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

 

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

 

Muni Long – Revenge

 

Usher – Coming Home

 

Best R&B Performance

 

Chris Brown – Residuals

 

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

 

Jhene Aiko – Guidance

 

Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)

 

SZA – Saturn

 

Best New Artist

 

Benson Boone

 

Doechii

 

Chappell Roan

 

Khruangbin

 

Raye

 

Sabrina Carpenter

 

Shaboozey

 

Teddy Swims

 

Best Alternative Music Performance

 

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill

 

Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

 

Kim Gordon – Bye Bye

 

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

 

St. Vincent – Flea

 

Best Dance Pop Recording

 

Ariana Grande – Yes, And?

 

Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)

 

Charli XCX – Von Dutch

 

Madison Beer – Make You Mine

 

Troye Sivan – Got Me Started

 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

 

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine – Remix

 

Beyonce Featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

 

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

 

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – Us.

 

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

 

Best Pop Solo Performance

 

Beyonce – Bodyguard

 

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

 

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

 

Charli XCX – Apple

 

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

 

Best Rock Album

 

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

 

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

 

Green Day – Saviors

 

Idles – Tangk

 

Jack White – No Name

 

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

 

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

 

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

 

Alissia

 

Daniel Nigro

 

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

 

Ian Fitchuk

 

Mustard

 

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

 

Amy Allen

 

Edgar Barrera

 

Jessi Alexander

 

Jessie Jo Dillon

 

Raye

 

Best African Music Performance

 

Asake & Wizkid – MMS

 

Burna Boy – Higher

 

Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay – Sensational

 

Tems – Love Me JeJe

 

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

 

Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

 

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

 

Chiquis – Diamantes

 

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

 

Peso Pluma – Exodo

 

Best Latin Pop Album

 

Anitta – Funk Generation

 

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

 

Kany Garcia – Garcia

 

Luis Fonsi – El Viaje

 

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

 

Best Gospel Performance/Song

 

Doe – Holy Hands

 

Melvin Crispell III – Yesterday

 

Ricky Dillard – Hold On (Live)

 

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah

 

Yolanda Adams – Church Doors

 

 

