Most hated zodiac signs, according to experts

As per lifestyle experts, there are some unfortunate zodiacs . The low compatibility issues in general which makes the others avoid these zodiac signs.

Aries: Aries are very assertive and competitive. Some people may find Aries to be too aggressive or pushy. Their impulsive nature might also lead to conflicts in some situations.

Scorpio: Scorpios tend to be private and keep their emotions guarded. So most people misunderstood them due to their intense and mysterious nature.

Also Read: Blood in semen: Causes and treatment

Capricorn: People born in this zodiac signs are very focused on their goals.,Their practicality and ambition can sometimes be perceived as cold or distant.

Aquarius: Aquarians are known for their intellectual and unconventional thinking. Some may find them too eccentric or detached.

Sagittarius: Saggis have a strong desire for freedom and adventure. This can sometimes lead to commitment issues or impulsivity in relationships.