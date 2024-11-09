Health & FitnessLife Style

Most hated zodiac signs, according to experts

Nov 9, 2024, 10:07 pm IST

As per  lifestyle experts, there are some unfortunate zodiacs . The low compatibility issues in general which makes the others avoid these zodiac signs.

Aries: Aries are very assertive and competitive. Some people may find Aries to be too aggressive or pushy. Their impulsive nature might also lead to conflicts in some situations.

Scorpio: Scorpios tend to be private and keep their emotions guarded. So most people  misunderstood them due to their intense and mysterious nature.

Capricorn: People born in this zodiac signs  are very focused on their goals.,Their practicality and ambition can sometimes be perceived as cold or distant.

Aquarius: Aquarians are known for their intellectual and unconventional thinking. Some may find them too eccentric or detached.

Sagittarius: Saggis have a strong desire for freedom and adventure. This  can sometimes lead to commitment issues or impulsivity in relationships.

 

